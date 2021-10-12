FM Abdollahian holds cordial conversation with Iranian expatriates in Canada, U.S.

TEHRAN - Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, on Monday in a virtual meeting hosted a group of Iranian expatriates living in the United States and Canada and was informed about the issues and problems raised by them.

In this meeting, Abdollahian emphasized the need to facilitate and accelerate the provision of services to Iranians and the development of the software movement and the consolidation and maximum simplification of consular services to Iranians. He announced the future actions of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to assist those Iranians who are in doubt to travel to their country under the influence of toxic propaganda, the Iranian foreign ministry said.

Abdollahian described the Iranian Foreign Ministry and diplomatic missions abroad as a sanctuary for All Iranians.

He underlined that even those who committed offenses have the right to receive consular services.

The Iranian foreign minister thanked the services provided by the consular section of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, both inside and in the diplomatic missions.

He also issued necessary instructions to the consular section officials about creating a single service window, simplifying the forms, solving the problems of the Mikhak system, creating round-the-clock offices to help Iranians applying for help, addressing the problems of the second and third generations of Iranians, including with regard to the departure of conscripts, creating a channel for direct communication with the Iranian foreign minister.

In this virtual meeting, in addition to a group of compatriots living abroad, the Deputy Foreign Minister for Consular, Parliamentary, and Expatriates’ Affairs and other managers in the field, as well as the ambassador and permanent representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations and diplomats at Iran’s Interests Section in Washington were also present.

They provided the foreign minister with a detailed report on the performance of the Iranian consular, technology and interest sections with regard to providing consular and electronic services.

