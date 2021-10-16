Persepolis come short against Al Hilal in 2021 ACL quarters

TEHRAN – Iran’s Persepolis football team suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat against Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia in the 2021 AFC Champions League quarterfinals Saturday night.

Right-footed Salem Al-Dawsari gave the hosts a lead in the 27th minute at the Prince Faisal Bin Fahad in Riyadh.

French striker Bafetimbi Gomis scored twice in the 50th and 70th minute.

Persepolis, ACL runners-up in 2018 and 2020, showed a lackluster performance in the match.

Al Hilal will meet arch rivals Al Nassr in an all-Saudi Arabian semifinals on Tuesday.