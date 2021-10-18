Life expectancy reaches 75 years for Iranian women

TEHRAN – Women's life expectancy has increased from 51 years in 1978 (before the 1979 Islamic Revolution) to 75 years, Ensieh Khazali, Vice President for Women’s and Family Affairs, has announced.

Investing in women’s health will improve the country in all areas, for example, rural women’s health can prevent rural to urban migration, she added, Mehr reported on Monday.

The life expectancy rate in Iran increased from 64 years in 1990 to 72 years in 2019. The life expectancy rate in Iran increased from 64 years in 1990 to 72 years in 2019, which is still on a growing trend, Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi said on October 3.

According to Raisi, the life expectancy in Iran in 1976 was equal to 57 years, and now, after 44 years, the life expectancy has reached 76 years.

Life expectancy at birth in the world has risen from 64.2 in 1990 to 72.6 in 2019 and is expected to surpass 77.1 in 2050. In 2019, one in 11 people in the world is 65 and older (9%), while this figure is projected to reach one in six (16%) by 2050.

According to demographers, developed countries increase their life expectancy by reducing mortality among the elderly. But in developing countries like Africa, improvements in life expectancy are achieved by falling child mortality.

Demographic research suggests that at the beginning of the 19th century no country in the world had a life expectancy longer than 40 years. Over the next 150 years, some parts of the world achieved substantial health improvements.

Globally the life expectancy increased from less than 30 years to over 72 years; after two centuries of progress.

