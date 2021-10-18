Raisi appoints special envoy to Afghanistan

TEHRAN – At a cabinet meeting on Sunday President Ebrahim Raisi appointed Hassan Kazemi Qomi as the Special Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran for Afghanistan.

In a post on his Twitter account, Kazemi Qomi called himself the president’s Special Representative for Afghanistan.

He has also said “interaction and establishing dialogue with the Taliban shows the art of diplomacy by the Islamic Republic.”

Kazemi Qomi was Iran’s ambassador to Iraq and head of the Iranian consulate in Herat, Afghanistan. He was Iran’s first ambassador to Baghdad after the fall of the Saddam Hussein regime.

In an interview with the national TV on July 22, Kazemi Qomi said, “Iran should encourage the Taliban to establish a government with the involvement of all groups.”

The appointment comes as Iran has expressed its deep worries about the deadly terrorist attacks in Afghanistan.

In two terrorist acts on worshippers in Kunduz on October 8 and in Kandahar on October 15, more than 100 people were killed and many more injured.

The Iranian president once again expressed his condolences on the those who lost loved ones in attack at the Fatemieh Mosque in Kandahar, saying "Such attacks are carried out with the aim of creating division, war and religious bloodshed."

Raisi highlighted that this event once again saddened the heart of the Islamic world.

"While offering my condolences to the brotherly nation of Afghanistan, I invite Islamic scholars and international institutions to pay attention to the sufferings of our Afghan brothers and sisters."

The president went on to say that increase in number of terrorist acts, that were carried out in line with the U.S. destabilizing strategy in Afghanistan, indicate the spread of terrorist acts in the country.

He suggested that the rulers of Afghanistan were expected to fulfill their responsibility in ensuring the security of the nation, advising them not to neglect the capabilities of the people to create security, IRNA reported.

Raisi added: "The Islamic Republic of Iran considers itself by the side of Afghanistan and is ready to provide full assistance and cooperation to create sustainable stability and security for the people of Afghanistan."



