Tehran to host ELECOMP 2022

TEHRAN – The 26th international exhibition of Electronics, Computer & E-commerce (ELECOMP), will be held in Tehran on January 21-February 19, 2022.

ELECOMP is the greatest commercial event in Iran’s Market of Electronics and Computer Products and services. Since its first edition in 1995, numerous players of this stage in Iran introduce their latest achievements in software and hardware in ELECOMP every year.

The event provides a unique opportunity to the activists of this sector inside the country and abroad to negotiate the possibilities of establishing new business and technological ties to boost their business and increase their share of this huge and ever-growing market.

It is expected that the upcoming edition of ELECOMP, which was scheduled to be held in July and canceled due to the outbreak of COVID-19, to be held at Tehran Permanent International Fairground on January 21-February 19, 2022.

Part of the Exhibition will be held online, to more observe the health protocols.

Delegations from Syria and Iraq will attend the ELECOMP exhibition. All efforts are being made to enable the public and private sectors of the region to interact with Iranian ICT companies, Mohammad Servati, Member of the Board of Directors of Tehran ICT Guild Organization said.

