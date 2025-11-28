Is Ukraine’s corruption scandal engulfing Zelensky’s inner circle?

Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies have begun searching the apartment of President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff Andriy Yermak, the BBC reported. One of the two agencies, anti-corruption bureau Nabu, confirmed that its investigative searches had been authorized and said further details would follow.

A corruption scandal has engulfed several figures close to Zelensky, though neither he nor his right-hand man Yermak have been accused of any wrongdoing.

Andriy Yermak is the president's closest aide and has had his ear throughout Russia's invasion. He is also Kyiv's lead negotiator in peace talks with the US, but his position has come increasingly under threat from critics calling for him to go.

The searches come at a very awkward moment for Zelensky and his closest ally, with US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll due to arrive in Kyiv by the end of this week as US President Donald Trump pushes ahead with a draft peace plan. US officials are heading to Moscow next week.

Meanwhile, Zelensky's position has been weakened by the domestic corruption scandal.

The corruption scandal has rocked Ukraine this month, with investigators linking several leading public figures to an alleged $100m (£75m) embezzlement scandal in the energy sector.

The two anti-corruption agencies, Nabu and Sap, said they had uncovered an extensive scheme to take kickbacks and influence state-owned companies including state nuclear energy firm Enerhoatom.