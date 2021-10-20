Russian military official says Iranian fleet adorned Russian naval parade

TEHRAN — A senior Russian military official has said the participation of Iranian warships in the Russian Navy parade in the current year “adorned” the naval parade.

Admiral Luminov made the remarks in a meeting with Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Iran on Wednesday, IRNA reported.

The meeting took place during the fourth day of Bagheri’s visit to Moscow.

Referring to the cooperation between the two countries' navies, the Luminov said that Iran's good cooperation and participation in the Russian naval parade showed that the two countries were enjoying good cooperation.

The Russian admiral stated that the relations between Moscow and Tehran were becoming more and more substantial and better in different dimensions.

Luminov also said that this year the Russian Armed Forces held several military programs and competitions, and that Iran was a very good host for several of these competitions.

The Russian military official added: "Russia will hold several competitions next year, and we hope that Iran will have even more prominent presence in these military competitions than in previous rounds."

Prior to the meeting, General Bagheri visited the Russian Navy.

