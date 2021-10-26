Beirut has good ties with Iran, Lebanon FM says

TEHRAN — The Lebanese foreign minister says that his country has good relations with Iran and is taking steps to strengthen these relations.

Highlighting his country's relations with the Islamic Republic, Abdullah Bou Habib said, "We have good relations with Iran and we are working to improve it," the Mehr news agency reported on Monday, quoting Al-Manar.

The Lebanese foreign minister added at the same time Beirut welcomes relations with the U.S. and Saudi Arabia.



"We believe that the talks between Tehran and Riyadh will have a positive impact on Beirut as well."

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian visited Lebanon on October 7-8. While in Beirut, he reaffirmed Tehran’s strong support for Lebanon, saying the Islamic Republic is ready to play an active role in promoting Lebanon’s development projects.

During the trip, Amir Abdollahian held meetings with high-ranking Lebanese officials, including President Michel Aoun, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

The Lebanese foreign minister went on to say that the October 14 events in Beirut negatively affected the government's measures.

Bou Habib was referring to the gunfire in Beirut in which seven people were killed and 32 others injured. It began during a peaceful protest by the Hezbollah and Amal loyalists against the judge investigating last year's huge blast at Beirut’s port. Christian snipers from the Lebanese Forces (LF) faction led by Samir Geagea fired at the crowd.

The top diplomat also referred to the negotiations with the International Monetary Fund and stated that these negotiations would probably start in November.

Referring to the date of parliamentary elections set for March 27, 2022, the Lebanese foreign minister said there was a lot of pressure for holding parliamentary elections in proper time.

"In May 2022, our work is finished in the government. That is why the elections must be held before that date."

Abdullah Bou Habib also referred to the issue of drawing the maritime borders between his country and the Zionist regime, saying: "We intend to cooperate with Washington in this regard in line with the U.S. efforts in the border demarcation negotiations, and not in line with the Tel Aviv efforts."