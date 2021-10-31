Saudi plot to overthrow Lebanese government thickens

TEHRAN — In a chain of events intended to bring Lebanon to its knees, Saudi Arabia and its allies have taken an old interview out of context, published it, and surfed on it to topple the Lebanese government.

The first episode began when Al Jazeera, Qatar’s state TV, aired an old interview from George Kordahi. The interview was conducted on August 5, before Kordahi’s nomination for information minister. In the interview, Kordahi said that he believes the 7-year war in Yemen was “futile.”

He also said that the Ansarallah movement was merely “defending their country.”

It is important to remember when the interview was conducted. On August 5, Kordahi was just a TV presenter. He was appointed as the Lebanese Information Minister on September 10.

So, why did Al Jazeera air an old interview at the most complicated time?

Episode 2: Examining possibility of cutting the cords

The answer lies within the Saudi coalition seeking to topple the Lebanese government. The Saudi officials have never hidden their ulterior motives that they are after toppling the Lebanese government, no matter who is in charge in Beirut.

With a 230 million dollar worth of exports to Saudi Arabia, Lebanon doesn’t play an important role in the Saudi economy. Therefore, when they don’t see Lebanon as a strategic economic partner, they have no problem cutting cords with the country. All they need to do is to form a coalition.

Episode 3: Let’s gather around the usual suspects

Riyadh gathered Kuwait, Qatar, the UAE, and Bahrain to follow the scenario step by step. Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had to make sure that they are on the same page.

They were all briefed on what steps they must take.

Episode 4: Let the games begin

The interview was aired on Al Jazeera. The bomb exploded. Saudi Arabia invited Walid Bukhari, its envoy to Beirut, for further consultation on the matter. Then, on October 27, the Saudi Foreign Ministry summoned the Lebanese ambassador to Riyadh for issuing a warning. Kuwait, Bahrain, and the UAE also summoned the Lebanese ambassadors to their capitals. They heard the explanations, and seemingly, tensions were de-escalated.

Episode 5: Boom

On October 29, Saudi Arabia gave a 48-hour notice to the Lebanese envoy to leave Riyadh. According to the statement issued by the Saudi Foreign Ministry, the kingdom also banned imports from Lebanon.

The decision was immediately followed by Kuwait, Bahrain and the UAE. They all gave a 48-hour notice to the Lebanese envoys to leave their capitals. For its part, the UAE also imposed a ban on its citizens traveling to Lebanon.

The Lebanese Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, said that he regrets the decision taken by the Saudi Arabian government, and advised his information minister Kordahi to make an “appropriate decision” by considering the national interests, in order to solve the diplomatic crisis between Riyadh and Beirut.

“We have always expressed our rejection of any abuse directed towards the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and we have called for correcting the flaws in the relations between the two brotherly countries during the last period, and we stressed in the ministerial statement that one of the priorities of our government is to work on restoring historical relations and ties between Lebanon and its brothers,” Mikati said on Saturday, trying to win the Saudi crown prince’s heart.

Finale:

The Saudi kingdom wants to overthrow the Mikati administration, in order to establish a government that serves its interests.

