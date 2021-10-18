Yemen’s ambassador meets top political advisor to Iranian FM

TEHRAN - Ali Asghar Khaji, the senior advisor to the Iranian foreign minister for special political affairs, held on talks on Sunday with Yemen’s Ambassador to Tehran Ibrahim Mohammad al-Deilami.

They discussed the latest developments on the ground in Yemen as well as political and international developments concerning the country.

The two sides underlined the necessity of protecting Yemen’s territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty, the Iranian foreign ministry said.

Khaji underlined the need for resolution of the problems of the Yemeni people and the removal of the oppressive blockade on the country. He said this hinges on the establishment of a truce and a political settlement of the crisis in the country.

The senior advisor also stressed that any political solution must be away from any foreign interference and should be based on the will of the people of Yemen.

In mid-April, Khaji met with the Russian President’s Special Representative for the Middle East and Africa, Mikhail Bogdanov, to discuss Yemen, among other issues.

Bogdanov was visiting Tehran along with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Iran renews support for political solution to the Yemen crisis

In the meeting the two sides also discussed the latest developments in Yemen, the need for national dialogue with the cooperation of the United Nations and support by other international actors.

Iran has been insisting on the need to end the conflict in Yemen through dialogue since Saudi Arabia launched attacks on the country in March 2015.

In April 2015, Iran presented a four-point plan to the UN in a bid to end the conflict in Yemen. The four-point called for the cessation of hostilities and an immediate end to all foreign military attacks, direct delivery of medical and humanitarian aid, the resumption of political talks and the creation of a broad Yemeni unity government.

Saudi Arabia attacked Yemen to reinstate the government of Hadi Mansour. The Yemeni people’s uprising against the ruling establishment started after Arab Spring in the Arab world, which toppled the Tunisian, Egyptian and Libyan leaders as well.

The United Nations has said the Saudi-led war on Yemen has led to the most devastating human catastrophe in modern history.

According to a UN report issued in late September, the Yemen conflict has killed or maimed 2,600 children.

In an early September interview with the Tehran Times, Ambassador al-Deilami commented on the Iranian efforts to bring peace to Yemen, including an Iranian initiative put forward in the early days of the Saudi aggression against Yemen.

“The Iranian initiative, when it was proposed in the first days of the aggression, faced a deaf ear and no one responded to the initiative; it was to address the crisis in the early days of the aggression. Consequently, the Iranian initiative was in constant need of updating after seven years of war, as well as the failure and defeat of Saudi Arabia and America, to impose their demands on the Yemeni people. Iran should take into account the sacrifices made by the Yemenis,” al-Deilami said.

He added, “Iran's calls to stop the aggression, lift the siege and resort to political solutions are welcome, but Iran at the end of the day, in the eyes of aggressors, is a party to the battle and therefore its efforts and initiatives are not acceptable. The Islamic Republic, in its stance on the side of the Yemeni resistance and its legitimate right to restore its security, sovereignty and independence, has provided a good help for Yemen in light of the silence of the world and the complicity of all countries against Yemen. I believe that consolidating relations between Yemen and Iran is the first and most important priority. Strengthening relations at various levels between the two countries is more important than talking about political solutions or initiatives that would not be accepted or negotiated by the aggressor countries and even by the United Nations.”

Ambassador al-Deilami also expressed hope that Iran-Yemen relations would change to the better during Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raisi’s tenure as Iran’s president.

“Let us say at this stage that Iran, since the start of the aggression against Yemen, has stood by the Yemeni people at the official level, by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution or state officials as well as people’s support. We are hopeful that with the coming of the new government there will be a tangible change in bilateral relations for the better. We look forward to strengthening economic relations and cooperation in the field of infrastructure and the relief and humanitarian aspect, as well as in what qualifies Yemen to confront aggression at various military, economic and other levels,” the Yemeni ambassador noted.

He added, “We hope under Ibrahim Raisi’s presidency, there will be improvement and strengthening of relations between the Republic of Yemen and the Islamic Republic of Iran. Certainly, the appointment of [Hossein Amir] Abdollahian as the head of the Foreign Ministry will enhance the Iranian diplomatic presence at regional and international levels. Certainly, Yemen will enjoy greater support given Mr. Abdollahian’s attitudes towards the region, and we hope to witness the strengthening of diplomatic relations between Iran and Yemen.”

Al-Deilami praised Abdollahian as a “well-respected” diplomat whose appointment as the head of the Foreign Ministry will enhance Iran's presence and role at the regional and international levels.



