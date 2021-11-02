Iran diplomat, UN envoy discuss developments in Yemen

TEHRAN - The United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, held talks on Monday with Ali Asghar Khaji, a senior advisor to Iran’s foreign minister in special political affairs.

The meeting was held in Tehran.

Khaji and Grundberg discussed the different aspects of the Yemeni crisis and the latest developments in the country, the Iranian foreign ministry said.



In the meeting, the senior advisor to Iran’s foreign minister noted that the final decision as to the fate of Yemen lies with the Yemeni people. Khaji suggested that the first step toward resolving the Yemen crisis through political means is a lifting of the oppressive siege of the country.

Khaji also spoke about the UN’s role in Yemen. He said the current mistrust is the missing link of progress in negotiations aimed at ending the Yemen conflict. The senior advisor also underlined that rebuilding confidence must be accompanied by practical measures, particularly in humanitarian affairs.

Khaji reaffirmed Iran’s support for any fair effort by the UN to resolve the Yemen crisis. Meanwhile, the UN chief’s special envoy for Yemen reiterated that only the Yemeni people can decide their future. Grundberg however described the role of regional countries in supporting the peace process in Yemen as highly important. He added that backing by Iran in this regard is a key issue.

Grundberg also underscored that time is now for assessing different viewpoints regarding the Yemen crisis. He pointed out that he intends to take account of the concerns of different Yemeni factions in his future plans and to advance his short-term priorities within the framework of his long-term objectives.

The meeting came amid escalating tensions between the Sanaa-based government and Saudi allies in Yemen. Over the last few days, major developments have took place in the strategically important province of Marib, where influential tribes started parting ways with Saudi Arabia and siding with Sanaa.