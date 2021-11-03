Iran says ready to work with UN on Yemen

TEHRAN – Two Iranian officials have expressed Tehran’s readiness to work with the United Nations on Yemen in order to put an end to the war in the Arab country.

Head of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee Vahid Jalalzadeh and Ali Asghar Khaji, a senior advisor to Iran’s foreign minister in special political affairs, have met with the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, in Tehran.

Jalalzadeh said Iran is always ready to help end the war in Yemen, encourage political talks, and decrease the pains and sorrows of the oppressed and defenseless Yemeni people in collaboration with Yemen and regional countries, Iran’s state news agency IRNA reported.

“Seven years have passed since the beginning of the crisis in Yemen, throughout which the world has on each day been witness to the massacring of the defenseless, innocent and civilian Yemeni women and children, which is a sample of crimes against mankind, amid the silence, and sometimes collaboration of some world powers,” Jalalzadeh lamented.

He said that Iran’s official stand, ever since the outbreak of the Yemen crisis, has been an insistence on the need for Yemeni-Yemeni negotiations, that is among the entire groups there, free from foreign interventions or military aggression.

The head of parliamentary committee said that the UN special envoy had better focus its entire efforts aimed at ending the inhumane siege of Yemen, brokering an immediate ceasefire and arrange for the beginning of political negotiations in Yemen, aimed at establishment of sustainable peace in Yemen.

Hans Grundberg, too, initially appreciated Iran’s positive and constructive role aimed at boosting the regional peace and stability, especially in Yemen, arguing that feeling of responsibility by different countries and their support for the UN efforts aimed at brokering peace and stability in Yemen are important factors that can contribute to ending the Yemen crisis.

The UN official evaluated his talks with Iranian officials as positive, expressing hope that the entire efforts aimed at ending the war in Yemen will end well and UN’s efforts in that respect will bear fruit.

“Mistrust is an obstacle to end Yemen conflict”

Khaji and Grundberg discussed the different aspects of the Yemeni crisis and the latest developments in the country, the Iranian foreign ministry said.



In the meeting, the senior advisor to Iran’s foreign minister noted that the final decision as to the fate of Yemen lies with the Yemeni people. Khaji suggested that the first step toward resolving the Yemen crisis through political means is a lifting of the oppressive siege on the country.

Khaji also spoke about the UN’s role in Yemen. He said the current mistrust is the missing link of progress in negotiations aimed at ending the Yemen conflict. The senior advisor also underlined that rebuilding confidence must be accompanied by practical measures, particularly in humanitarian affairs.

Khaji reaffirmed Iran’s support for any fair effort by the UN to resolve the Yemen crisis. Meanwhile, the UN chief’s special envoy for Yemen reiterated that only the Yemeni people can decide their future. Grundberg however described the role of regional countries in supporting the peace process in Yemen as highly important. He added that backing by Iran in this regard is a key issue.

Grundberg also underscored that time is now for assessing different viewpoints regarding the Yemen crisis. He pointed out that he intends to take account of the concerns of different Yemeni factions in his future plans and to advance his short-term priorities within the framework of his long-term objectives.

The meeting came amid escalating tensions between the Sanaa-based government and Saudi allies in Yemen. Over the last few days, major developments have taken place in the strategically important province of Marib, where influential tribes started parting ways with Saudi Arabia and siding with Sanaa.

