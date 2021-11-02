Deputy interior minister: The world welcoming post-American era

TEHRAN — The Iranian deputy interior minister for political affairs said on Tuesday that the oppressive measures by the United States have become unbearable in recent decades, noting such policies have caused most people in the world to welcome the “post-American world”.

Speaking at conference on the decline of the United States held in the former U.S. embassy in Tehran, Mohammad Baqer Khorramshad gave explanations why people in the world today are talking about “post-American world”.

Such a term was not used over the past 20 years, Tasnim quoted Khorramshad as saying.

"To what extent is the prevalence of the term ‘post-America’ related to the emergence of a new rival such as China?" The prevalence of this gap in this country and the emergence of a deep division in the American society and a political crisis such as the recent U.S. elections or the expulsion of U.S. troops from Iraq and Afghanistan and the failure of the U.S. in Africa have contributed to the post-U.S. emergence," explained Khorramshad, also a professor of political science.

The deputy minister added: "Due to American pressure, the economic situation of the people of Afghanistan, Iraq, Yemen, Cuba, Venezuela, Syria and Iran has been put under pressure. The imposition of multi-year sanctions on Iran is an oppression perpetrated by the United States against the people of our country."

Despite long years of nuclear negotiations, the led to the conclusion of the 2015 nuclear deal, the United States reneged on its commitments under the agreement and imposed more sanctions on the Iranian nation, he stated.

The deputy interior minister for political affairs said, "Americans should be afraid of the storm of humiliation and embargos of nations against them.”

He cited the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani as another great injustice perpetrated by the Americans.

“The resistance and revenge of the Iranian people will be the end of this decades-long battle between Iran and the United States," he predicted.

Khorramshad added: "The time has come for the Americans to accept Iran as a regional superpower and to live up to their commitments, just as the other side, Iran, has lived up to its commitments."

