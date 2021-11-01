For Iran, JCPOA is a bounced check: MP

TEHRAN — The spokesman for the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian Parliament says talks with the West should begin where Trump “ruined” it by his withdrawal.

"Given that the Vienna talks to reach an agreement in the previous administration were unfinished, it is better to start a new round of talks as soon as possible," Mahmoud Abbaszadeh Meshkini in an interview with Tasnim News on Monday.

Ali Bagheri, Iran’s deputy foreign minister for political affairs who will assume the role of Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator, tweeted on October 27 that he “had a very serious & constructive dialogue with

Enrique Mora on the essential elements for successful negotiations.”

Bagheri also said, “We agree to start negotiations before the end of November. Exact date would be announced in the course of next week.”

Mora, the European Union’s political director, acts as coordinator of the nuclear talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

MP Abbaszadeh Meshkini went on to say that the talks should start from the point where the JCPOA was undermined by Trump's departure.

"Contrary to morality and humanity, the Western parties did not adhere to their commitments they had had accepted," the MP regretted.

The MP from the Meshkinshahr constituency underlined that the non-implementation of the JCPOA caused great damage to the reputation of the Western parties, especially the United States.

"Even after the withdrawal of the United States from the deal, more oppressive sanctions were imposed on our country. In addition to guaranteeing adherence to the agreements, the West must also lift the sanctions it has imposed," Meshkini suggested.

The parliamentary committee spokesman said the JCPOA was like a “bounced check” given to Iran by Western parties, stressing: "Western parties must fulfill their obligations vis-a-vis Iran."

