Ambassador says travel visas for Iranian pilgrims to Iraq canceled

TEHRAN — The Iranian ambassador to Baghdad has announced cancellation of air travel visas for Iranian pilgrims to Iraq.

"In follow-up to the blessed birthday of the Prophet of Islam, the two countries of Iran and Iraq on Monday agreed that travelers and pilgrims of the two countries enter the two countries without a visa," Iraj Masjedi said on Monday, Mehr reported.



He added: "Iranian citizens and the people of Iraq from now on do not need to have a visa and they can travel by holding an official passport of their own country and respecting the announced health protocols. They must also have a negative corona test.”

The ambassador also said: "They may ask if anyone enters Iraq by plane, can he or she return to Iran through land border, the answer is yes; he or she can return."