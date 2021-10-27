Relics donated to Kerman cultural heritage department

TEHRAN – Three Iranian individuals have recently donated 14 historical relics to the cultural heritage department of the southern Kerman province, a senior police official in charge of protecting cultural heritage said on Wednesday.

The objects, which date back to prehistorical and ancient eras, include metal rings and earthenware bowls, Seyyed Ali Hosseini announced.

The participation of the public in donating historical and cultural objects is important in creating and developing museums in this province, the official added.

Big and sprawling Kerman province is something of a cultural melting pot, blending various regional cultures over time. It is also home to rich tourist spots and historical sites including bazaars, mosques, caravanserais, and ruins of ancient urban areas.

The southern province is bounded by the provinces of Fars on the west, Yazd on the north, South Khorasan on the northeast, Sistan-Baluchestan on the east, and Hormozgan on the south. It includes the southern part of the central Iranian desert, the Dasht-e Lut.

ABU/AFM