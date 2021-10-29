What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Kian Vatan is hanging his latest paintings in an exhibition at Homa Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Preserve” will run until November 9 at the gallery located at No. 8, Fourth Alley, Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

Painting

* Paintings by Samira Shakeri are currently on view in an exhibition at Dastan Basement Gallery.

The exhibit will be running until November 5 at the gallery located at 6 Bidar St., off Fereshteh St.

* Farzad Majidi is showcasing his latest collection of drawings and photos in an exhibition at O Gallery.

The exhibition will run until November 9 at the gallery located at 18 Shahin St., Sanai St.

* Reyhaneh Javidasa and Elham Erfanian-Assar are displaying their latest paintings in an exhibition at Atashzad Gallery.

The exhibition will continue until November 3 at the gallery, which is located at 3 North Abbaspur (Tavanir) St. near Vanak Sq.

* Reyhaneh Roshanai is currently showcasing her latest paintings in an exhibition at Ayrik Gallery.

The exhibition will run until November 3 at the gallery located at Ayrik Center on East Ferdows Blvd.



Print



* Baharak Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of prints by Sassan Qalepur.

The exhibit named “Everyday Life without Worrying about Ideas” will continue until November 3 at the gallery that can be found at No. 312, Alley 1, Saberi St. in the Deh Vanak Neighborhood.



Sculpture/painting

* Artibition Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of sculptures and paintings Ladan Borujerdi, Masumeh Mozaffari, Ardeshir Mohasses, Reza Lavasani, Iman Safai, Manuchehr Yektai, Sepideh Nuri, Rashin Qorbi and several other artists.

The exhibit runs until November 7 at the gallery located at Qandi Alley, Sasanipur St., Golnabi St., off Shariati Ave.



Sculpture

* An exhibition of sculptures by Mehdi Musavi-Azam is currently underway at A Gallery.

The exhibit named “Binding Site” will run until November 8 at the gallery that can be found at 7 Arshad Alley, Azodi St. off Karim Khan St.



Calligraphic painting

* Shokuh Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of calligraphic paintings by Mohammad-Hossein Chizfahm-Daneshmandian.

The exhibit named “Atrium” will continue until November 9 at the gallery located at 19 Amir Nuri Alley, North Salimi St. near Andarzgu Blvd.



Drawing

* A collection of drawings by Reza Mirshafiei is on display in an exhibition at Haft Samar Gallery.

The exhibition “Ancient Dream” will be running until November 3 at the gallery that can be found at No. 8, Fifth Alley, Kuh-e Nur St., Motahari Ave.

* An exhibition of drawings by Hossein Tadi is currently underway at Vaali Gallery.

The exhibit “Eulogy” will continue until November 9 at the gallery located at 72 Khoddami St., Vanak Sq.

