TEDPIX drops 18,000 points on Saturday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 18,226 points to 1.375 million on Saturday (the first day of Iranian calendar week).

As reported, over 5.335 billion securities worth 36.58 trillion rials (about $870.95 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index lost 18,203 points, and the second market’s index dropped 21,446 points.

TEDPIX lost 43,000 points, or three percent, to 1.393 million in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

During the past week, the indices of Isfahan Refining Company, National Iranian Copper Industries Company, Mobarakeh Steel Company, Iran Khodro, and Sabzevar Pars Steel Complex, and Arian Chimia Tech Industrial Group were the most widely followed ones.

