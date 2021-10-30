Tehran crafts exhibit conveys message of peace

TEHRAN – On Thursday, an online exhibition of hand-made products and artworks was launched in Tehran to convey a message of peace and friendship.

The second edition of the National Exhibition of Aspiration for Peace has been organized by the Iranian National Commission for UNESCO, CHTN reported on Saturday.

Artworks by 218 Iranian artists can be visited in three virtual galleries, the report added.

The exhibition aims to promote a peaceful lifestyle together and with all other beings, to use the capabilities of artworks in promoting a world without borders or war, and to demonstrate its impact on society and culture in various ways.

With 14 entries, Iran ranks first globally for the number of cities and villages registered by the World Crafts Council, as China with seven entries, Chile with four, and India with three ones come next.

The value of Iran’s handicrafts exports stood at $120 million during the first eleven months of the past Iranian calendar year 1399 (March 20, 2020 – February 18, 2021), Mehr reported. The country’s handicrafts exports slumped during the mentioned months in comparison to the same period last a year earlier due to the damage the coronavirus pandemic has inflicted on global trade.

The Islamic Republic exported $427 million worth of handicrafts during the first eleven months of the calendar year 1398. Of the figure, some $190 million was earned via suitcase trade (allowed for customs-free and tax-free transfer) through 20 provinces, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts.

ABU/AFM