Iran’s women’s football league to start on Nov. 13

TEHRAN – 2021-22 Kowsar Women Football League will kick off on Nov. 13.

A total of 12 teams will compete for top honor.

Shahrdari Sirjan are the competition’s defending champions.

Khatoon, formerly Shahrdari Bam, are the most decorated team in the league, winning seven titles out of 13 editions.

Women's football in Iran is very popular. Football has been a part of life for Iranians for many decades now and is played in schools, alleys, streets and football clubs nationwide.

Women in Iran are increasingly inclined to play football, and with this increasing popularity it is only a matter of time before a more secure infrastructure develops.

The Iran women's national football team compete internationally.

The national team are supposed to participate at the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup for the first time ever.