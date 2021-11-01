“Saddam: His Rise and Fall” comes to Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – British writer Con Coughlin’s book “Saddam: His Rise and Fall” has been published in Persian.

Bijan Ashtari is the translator of the book published by Saless.

Insightful, penetrating and shocking, the book is the defining biography of Iraq’s deposed tyrant. Drawing on an unparalleled network of sources, contacts and firsthand testimonies, Coughlin takes us to the center of Saddam Hussein’s complex, bewildering regime -- and beyond.

Fully updated and revised, “Saddam: His Rise and Fall” meticulously describes how Hussein took power and immediately set about controlling every aspect of Iraqi life.

Coughlin examines Hussein’s regime both before and after its fall, exploring the contradictions of Saddam’s private life: his sponsoring of Islamic fundamentalism while drinking whiskey and womanizing as well as his reliance on and celebration of the family only to be negated by his violent and temperamental treatment of them.

With evidence from family members, servants and staff, the New York Times bestseller “Saddam: His Rise and Fall” is unique in its close-up representation of this elusive and secretive world.

In all-new chapters and an epilogue, and with shocking new disclosures, Coughlin also vividly recounts the last few months of Saddam’s reign and his eventual capture by American forces.

Coughlin, one of Britain’s leading journalists, is the executive foreign editor of the Daily Telegraph and a world-renowned expert on West Asia.

He appears regularly on television and radio in the United States, and has been a frequent political commentator on CNN, NBC and MSNBC. He has also written for the Wall Street Journal and the Atlantic Monthly. He lives in London.

Photo: Front Cover of the Persian translation of British writer Con Coughlin’s book “Saddam: His Rise and Fall”.

MMS/YAW