TEDPIX gains 22,000 points on Wednesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 22,349 points to 1.398 million on Wednesday.

As reported, over 5.342 billion securities worth 42.474 trillion rials (about $1.011 billion) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index rose 21,322 points, and the second market’s index gained 29,451 points.

TEDPIX lost 43,000 points, or three percent, to 1.393 million in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

During the past week, the indices of Isfahan Refining Company, National Iranian Copper Industries Company, Mobarakeh Steel Company, Iran Khodro, and Sabzevar Pars Steel Complex, and Arian Chimia Tech Industrial Group were the most widely followed ones.

Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Ehsan Khandouzi hosted a meeting with the representatives of over 30 major companies active in the capital market on Monday to exchange ideas for resolving issues and developing the economy.

