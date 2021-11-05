What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Shalman Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of calligraphic paintings by Morad Fattahi.

The showcase entitled “Consistent Silence” will run until November 10 at the gallery located at 27 Kavusi Alley, West Rudbar St., off Mirdamad Blvd.



Painting

* Paintings by Razi Razavi are currently being shown in an exhibition at Saless Gallery.

The exhibit name “Period” will be running until November 23 at the gallery that can be found at 148 Karim Khan Ave.

* Saeid Emdadian is hanging his latest paintings in an exhibition at Negah Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Nature and Color” will continue until November 3 at the gallery located at 64 Ghaffari St., Jam St., Motahhari Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings by Siamak Filizadeh is currently underway at Iranshahr Gallery.

Entitled “There Is No Such Thing as a Big Story”, the exhibit will run until November 26 at the gallery that can be found at 69 Sepand St., off Karim Khan Ave.

* Paintings by Maryam Sabahi, Farnaz Rahmani, Safura Azizi, Sudabeh Rahimi, Mehrnush Jannesar, Atena Purfard, Melika Khani and Mona Latifi are on view in an exhibition at Golhaye Davudi Gallery.

The exhibition named “Good Mood 1” will be running until November 10 at the gallery located at 263 near Nejatollahi St., Taleqani Ave.

* A collection of paintings by Farshid Maleki is on display in an exhibition at Tarrahan Azad Gallery.

Entitled “Wall”, the exhibit will run until November 23 at the gallery located at 5 Salmas Square, off Fatemi St.

* Mehrshad Khosravi-Yekta is showcasing his latest paintings in an exhibition at Shirin Gallery.

The exhibit named “Mass Accumulation” will run until November 23 at the gallery located at No. 5, 13th St., Karim Khan Ave.



Video art

* Negar Gallery is currently playing host to an exhibition of video arts by Sara Puyanfard.

Raika Khorshidian is the curator of the exhibition entitled “Lucretia Has Been in This Home”, which will be running until November 16 at the gallery located at 33 Delaram Alley, East Roshanai St. in the Qeitarieh neighborhood.



Multimedia

* Ehsan Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of artworks in various media by Elham Golverdi, Bahar Golnejad, Fatima Kashfi, Saba Karami, Sara Kargar, Pegah Mohaqqeq, Zohrah Darvish, Sepideh Abbasi and several other artists.

The exhibit entitled “Third Line” will run until November 15 at the gallery located at No. 22, East 14th St. in the Ajudanieh neighborhood.



* Fattaneh Kaveh is currently showcasing her latest paintings, handicrafts and jewelry in an exhibition at Ayrik Gallery.

Titled “Dance of Colors”, the exhibition will run until December 1 at the gallery located at Ayrik Center on East Ferdows Blvd.

MMS/YAW