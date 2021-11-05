Iranian ambassador meets Taliban officials in Ghazni

TEHRAN — The Iranian ambassador to Kabul has promised that his country is ready to cooperate to reconstruct and restore historical monuments in Ghazni province.

Bahador Aminian made the offer after visiting Ghazni and meeting with Taliban officials in the province on Thursday.

During the visit, the diplomat promised that the Iranian government would cooperate in reconstruction of the province's historical monuments, ISNA reported.

Aminian also met with local officials and visited the museum and some historical monuments in Ghazni.

The Iranian ambassador to Afghanistan called Ghazni a historic province and said that Iranians had always been interested in Ghazni and that the province had figures such as Abu Rayhan al-Biruni and Hakim Sanai.

Ghazni was once one of the glorious cities of the region.

