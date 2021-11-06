Rare zebrafish in danger of extinction

TEHRAN – Zebrafish live only in Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari province and are not found anywhere else in the world, but their shrinking population made them highly endangered.

The results of research conducted over the past 15 years indicate a continuous decline in the zebrafish population and the risk of extinction of this rare species, Mehdi Raisi, researcher of aquatic diseases, said.

He went on to explain that the small fish with a length of 3-4 centimeters is one of the important species in the Zagros region.

The species habitats have been severely damaged in recent years, and some have even become completely lifeless due to drought, he lamented, adding, this rare species is a genetic reserve for the country and in case of extinction, there is no alternative to it.

Emphasizing that surviving them from extinction requires serious and immediate action, he suggested that various factors must be considered in order to protect this fish, the first step is to eliminate environmental and ecosystem threats.

The zebrafish (Danio rerio) is a freshwater fish belonging to the minnow family (Cyprinidae) of the order Cypriniformes. Native to South Asia, it is a popular aquarium fish.

The zebrafish is an important and widely used vertebrate model organism in scientific research, for example in drug development, in particular pre-clinical development.

The zebrafish is named for the five uniforms, pigmented, horizontal, blue stripes on the side of the body, which are reminiscent of a zebra's stripes, and which extend to the end of the caudal fin. Its shape is fusiform and laterally compressed, with its mouth directed upwards.

