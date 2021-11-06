Shahbakhsh becomes first Iranian boxer to win a world medal

TEHRAN – Iranian boxer Danial Shahbakhsh became the first Iranian boxer to win a medal in the World Boxing Championships.

Shahbakhsh claimed a bronze medal in the under-60kg of the International Boxing Association (AIBA) Men's World Boxing Championships.

Shahbakhsh, who was supposed to meet Abdumalik Khalokov of Uzbekistan in the semifinals on Thursday, forfeited due to injury.

Gold medal went to France's Sofiane Oumiha who defeated Khalokov in the final.

Iran had sent 10 boxers to the championships which were held in Belgrade, Serbia from Oct. 27 to Nov. 5.