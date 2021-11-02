Iran’s Shahbakhsh into AIBA World Championships semis

TEHRAN – Iranian boxer Danial Shahbakhsh defeated Edgaras Skurdelis in the 2021 AIBA World Boxing Championships on Tuesday.

He defeated the Lithuanian boxer 3-2 in the lightweight.

Shahbakhsh will face Uzbekistan’s Abdumalik Khalokov on Wednesday.

He started the campaign with a 5-0 win over Gambian Musa Cham. Shahbakhsh also defeated Italian Gustavo Rivera in the second round with the same result.

The Iranian beat Kyrgyzstan’s Munarbek Seitbek Uulu 5-0 in the quarterfinals.

The gold winners at the showpiece will walk away with a prize money of $100,000.

The silver medalists are to be given $50,000, and both bronze-medalists will be awarded $25,000 each. The total prize purse stands at a whopping $2.6 million.

The competition is being held in Belgrade, Serbia from Oct. 27 to Nov. 5.