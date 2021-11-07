Tehran hosting intl. auto parts exhibition

TEHRAN – Iran’s 16th International Auto Parts Exhibition kicked off at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on Sunday, IRIB reported.

More than 500 domestic and foreign companies from Turkey, Italy, Germany, India and China are showcasing their latest products and achievements in this year’s exhibition.

The four-day exhibition covers a variety of areas including auto parts and assemblies, machinery and parts manufacturing equipment, research and engineering design, raw materials and accessories for automobiles, trade and after-sales service, automotive decorative accessories, auto maintenance, cleaning products, and specialized publications of the automotive industry.

EF/MA