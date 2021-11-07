Iran edged by Lebanon in FIBA Women's Asia Cup Division B

TEHRAN – Iran suffered a narrow 66-64 loss against Lebanon in the 2021 FIBA Women's Asia Cup Division B opener on Sunday.

Delaram Vakili led Iran with 16 points, while Lebanese Aida Bakhos scored 17 points.

Iran will play Syria on Monday in Group A.

Group B consists of Jordan, Kazakhstan and Indonesia.

The tournament takes place between Nov. 7 and 13 and is hosted by Jordan, who recently hosted the FIBA Women's Asia Cup, which was won by Japan.

A total of six nations will compete in this Division B tournament. They have been split into two groups and will try to make it to the knockout stages.

Four teams will land in the Semi-Finals, while two countries will miss out. The main prize at the event is that the eventual winners will move up and replace the recently relegated India at the next edition of the FIBA Women's Asia Cup in 2023