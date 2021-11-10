Iran fail to qualify for FIBA Women's Asia Cup Division B semis

TEHRAN - Iran lost to Indonesia 76-68 in the 2021 FIBA Women's Asia Cup Division B and failed to qualify for the competition's semifinals.

Indonesian Kim Pierre-Louis finished with a game-winning performance of 19 points and 11 rebounds, while Shadi Abodlvand had 17 points and 7 assists.

Iran will meet Syria on Thursday in the Fifth place game.

Indonesia, Lebanon, Kazakhstan and Jordan advanced to the semifinals.

The tournament takes place between Nov. 7 and 13 and is hosted by Jordan, who recently hosted the FIBA Women's Asia Cup, which was won by Japan.

A total of six nations compete in this Division B tournament.

The main prize at the event is that the eventual winners will move up and replace the recently relegated India at the next edition of the FIBA Women's Asia Cup in 2023.