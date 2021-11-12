Iran come sixth at FIBA Women's Asia Cup Division B

TEHRAN – Iran lost to Syria 63-58 to finish the 2021 FIBA Women's Asia Cup Division B in sixth place in Amman, Jordan.

Randi Keonsha Brown scored 20 points for the Syrian team and Sheida Shojaei led the Iranian team with 16 points.

Iran had already lost to Syria 78-71 in the preliminary round.

Iran also lost to Lebanon and Indonesia in the campaign.

A total of six nations compete in this Division B tournament and the eventual winners will move up and replace the recently relegated India at the next edition of the FIBA Women's Asia Cup in 2023.