Iran fall short against Syria in FIBA Women's Asia Cup Division B

TEHRAN – Iran suffered a 78-71 loss against Syria in the 2021 FIBA Women's Asia Cup Division B on Monday.

Sheida Shojaei scored 18 points for Iran and Syrian Randi Keonsha Brown had 26 points.

The Iranian team had started the campaign with a 66-64 loss against Lebanon.

Group B consists of Jordan, Kazakhstan and Indonesia.

The tournament takes place between Nov. 7 and 13 and is hosted by Jordan, who recently hosted the FIBA Women's Asia Cup, which was won by Japan.

A total of six nations compete in this Division B tournament. They have been split into two groups and try to make it to the knockout stages.

Four teams will land in the Semi-Finals, while two countries will miss out. The main prize at the event is that the eventual winners will move up and replace the recently relegated India at the next edition of the FIBA Women's Asia Cup in 2023.