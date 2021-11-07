‘Enemies won’t be able to halt Resistance Front’

TEHRAN — Iran's ambassador to Damascus has stressed that sending fuel from Iran to Syria and from there to Lebanon shows that the Resistance Front creates an opportunity from any threat, and that if it decides to do something, the enemies will not be able to halt it.

In an interview with Al-Manar network broadcast on Saturday evening, Mehdi Sobhani said: "We in Iran have been and are under the most severe sanctions and political pressure from the enemies."

He added: "When we were at the height of the war on terror, the U.S. administration imposed the toughest economic sanctions,” Tasnim reported.

However, Sobhani said, the same parties admitted the failure of this policy after a while and are looking for a way to engage Iran.

"This is a divine victory that we firmly believe in," the Iranian ambassador remarked.

He also pointed to the U.S. attempt to take military action against Iran following the seizure of the U.S. embassy in Tehran in November 1979, saying when supporters of military action asked then U.S. president Jimmy Carter to take action, he replied, "What can I do when God is with them?"

Regarding sanctions on Syria, the ambassador also said, “We are fully confident that they will break the sanctions.”

He added, "We have full cooperation with the Syrian government in this regard and we will not give up any effort to help Damascus overcome these sanctions."

On whether Iran really broke the sanctions on Syria by shipping fuel to Syria which was then transferred to Lebanon by oil tankers, he said: "Every time we were pressured by the enemy, we found a new solution and opportunity to win over the enemy."

Sobhani underscored that the transfer of fuel to Lebanon showed that if the Resistance Front, led by Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, decided to do something, no one could stand against it.

