New shipment of aid from Iran arrives in Kabul

TEHRAN – The eleventh consignment of humanitarian aid of Iran was delivered to Afghanistan on Wednesday.

The shipment consisted of food and medicine, IRNA reported.

Over the past two months, Iran has sent such humanitarian aid packages to help relieve the people of Afghanistan who are under terrorist attacks.

According to a recent World Food Program survey, only 5 percent of Afghans currently have access to adequate, high-quality, three-course-a-day meals.

The UN said that at the start of the year more than 18 million people – about half of Afghanistan’s population – require aid amid the country’s second drought in four years.

The Taliban took power in Afghanistan in mid-August, as the U.S. was in the middle of a chaotic troop withdrawal from the country. The group announced the formation of a caretaker government on September 7.

The Taliban first ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, when the United States invaded the country and toppled the Taliban-run government on the pretext of fighting terrorism following the September 11 attacks in the U.S.

MG