Pinocchio story reversed for Iranian theatergoers in “Geppetto”

TEHRAN – Iranian writer and director Oshan Mahmudi has reversed the story of the children’s novel “The Adventures of Pinocchio” in his new production “Geppetto” that is onstage at Tehran’s Iranshahr Theater Complex.

In this story, as a real man, Pinocchio begins to be transformed into a wooden puppet.

“The story is recounted by Geppetto, who is not a woodcarver anymore but a priest who is known as ‘Pope Geppetto’,” Mahmudi told the Persian service of MNA on Wednesday.

“This play also refers to the childhood of Carlo Collodi, the Italian writer of ‘The Adventures of Pinocchio’ who represents signs of Pinocchio’s character in his childhood,” he added.

“The reason behind this change in the story is my personal enthusiasm for the ‘Pinocchio’ animation; I always change the stories of plays in my mind and see myself in the place of a writer and transform the stories for performance,” he stated.

“Although we have tried to maintain the academic aspects of the play, this play has attracted people from all walks of life and is a popular performance,” he noted.

Mahmudi said that his play has been warmly received by the audience over its ten performances. He said the play will be on stage until November 29.

He added, “The play has received a positive response from the audience and we may arrange more performances at another theater.”

Mahmudi’s troupe premiered the play under the title “Pope Geppetto” at the 23rd Iran International University Theater Festival in July, winning the awards for best lighting design and costume design.

A cast composed of Sadeq Borqaei, Ali Tarimi, Parmida Hosseini, Mohammad Shahriar, Bita Azizaqoli and Azin Nazari has rehearsed for nearly one year during the pandemic to perform the play.

Iranian people mostly learned about the story of Pinocchio through the 52-episode series “The Adventures of Pinocchio” directed by Shigeo Koshi and Hiroshi Saito at the Japanese studio Nippon Animation in 1976.

Photo: Members of director Oshan Mahmudi’s troupe perform “Geppetto” at Tehran’s Iranshahr Complex on November 8, 2021. (Reza Javidi)

