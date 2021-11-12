What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Art Center Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Hiro Sheikholeslami.

The exhibit named “Song of Zarvan” will continue until November 23 at the gallery located at 145 North Salimi St. off Andarzgu Blvd.



Painting

* Javad Alimohammadi is showcasing his latest collection of paintings in an exhibition at Artibition Gallery.

Entitled “Earth”, the exhibit runs until November 21 at the gallery located at Qandi Alley, Sasanipur St., Golnabi St., off Shariati Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings by Ailar Mohammadi is currently underway at A Gallery 2.

The exhibit named “Amusement Part” will run until November 22 at the gallery that can be found at 7 Arshad Alley, Azodi St. off Karim Khan St.

* Omid Moshksar is hanging his latest collection of paintings in an exhibition at O Gallery 1.

In addition, an exhibition of paintings by Razieh Sediqian is underway at O Gallery 2.

The exhibitions will run until November 29 at the galleries located at 18 Shahin St., Sanai St.

* Shokuh Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Parastu Hassani.

The exhibit named “Life’s Path” will continue until November 22 at the gallery located at 19 Amir Nuri Alley, North Salimi St. off Andarzgu Blvd.

* Paintings by Sina Chupani are currently on view in an exhibition at Dastan Basement Gallery.

The exhibit will be running until November 26 at the gallery located at 6 Bidar St., off Fereshteh St.



Sculpture

* An exhibition of sculptures by Najmeh Pashai is currently underway at Homa Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Concrete Is My Marble” will run until November 23 at the gallery located at No. 8, Fourth Alley, Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Shalman Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of sculptures by Hamid Moayyedi Khosroshahi.

The showcase entitled “Memories of Mind” will run until November 17 at the gallery located at 27 Kavusi Alley, West Rudbar St., off Mirdamad Blvd.

* A Gallery 1 is showcasing a collection of sculptures by Faranak Yusefi in an exhibition named “”.

The exhibit named “Penetralia” will run until November 22 at the gallery that can be found at 7 Arshad Alley, Azodi St. off Karim Khan St.

Multimedia

* Ehsan Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of artworks in various media by Sina Vahabzadeh, Negin Nasr, Mina Salehi, Boshra Sharifi, KatayunSarshar, Bita Azadbakht and several other artists.

The exhibit entitled “Contemporary Man” will run until November 16 at the gallery located at No. 22, East 14th St. in the Ajudanieh neighborhood.

* Artworks in various media by Negar Honarpisheh, Niaz Azadikhah, Arezu Zargar, Dorna Abyak, MOjgan Mollahosseini and Haleh Chinikar are on view in an exhibition at Soo Gallery.

Entitled “Under the Snail’s Circuit”, the exhibit runs until November 29 at the gallery located at 30 Purmusa St. off Somayyeh St.

