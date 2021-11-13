Iranian troupe to lay Ira Levin’s “Deathtrap” at Tehran theater

TEHRAN – An Iranian troupe is doing its final rehearsals to perform American writer Ira Levin’s 1978 play “Deathtrap” at a Tehran theater.

The troupe will go on stage at Ahura Theater on November 21 as the tickets for the first three nights will be offered at a 25 percent discount.

Director Negar Azizi, has made some revisions to the play translated by Shahram Zargar. Azizi also will play a role in the play with her cast composed of Hamed Salehpur, Mohammad Khoshbakht and Shima Jafarzadeh.



“Deathtrap” is a play with many plot twists and that refers to itself as a play within a play. It is in two acts with one set and five characters.

The play holds the record for the longest-running comedy-thriller on Broadway, and was nominated for four Tony Awards, including best play.

“Deathtrap” was well received by many and has been frequently revived. It was adapted into a film starring Michael Caine, Dyan Cannon and Christopher Reeve in 1982.

Seemingly comfortably ensconced in his charming Connecticut home, Sidney Bruhl, a successful writer of Broadway thrillers, is struggling to overcome a “dry” spell, which has resulted in a string of failures and a shortage of funds.

A possible break in his fortunes occurs when he receives a script from a student in the seminar he has been conducting at a nearby college, a thriller which Sidney recognizes immediately as a potential Broadway hit.

Sidney’s plan, which he devises with his wife’s help, is to offer collaboration to the student, an idea which the younger man quickly accepts.

Thereafter suspense mounts steadily as the plot begins to twist and turn with devilish cleverness, and with such an abundance of thrills and laughter, that audiences will be held enthralled until the final, startling moments of the play.

Many of Levin’s novels and plays have been adapted into successful films. His play “Veronica’s Room” was staged by director Mona Ramezani at Tehran’s Hafez Hall in June 2019.

Photo: A poster for “Deathtrap”, which will be performed at Tehran’s Ahura Theater next week.

MMS/YAW