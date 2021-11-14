1,600 new industrial units established in Iran since late Mar.

TEHRAN - The head of Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO) has said 1,600 new industrial units have been put into operation in industrial parks across Iran since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21), ISNA reported.

Speaking to the press on the sidelines of the inauguration ceremony of two industrial units in Khorasan Razavi Province, Ali Rasoulian noted that the mentioned units have created jobs for over 30,000 people.

Rasoulian mentioned ISIPO’s new program for the construction of small workshops for companies that do not have a high financial capacity and said: “The small industries organization has started a new program for the development of small workshops in industrial parks and zones, based on which establishing 1,800 workshops is on the agenda.”

According to the official, completion of semi-finished industrial units, especially those that are in the process of installing machinery is also among ISIPO’s major priorities.

He noted that currently, over 60 trillion rials (about $1.47 billion) worth of infrastructure projects are underway in the country’s industrial parks.

887 idle industrial units revived

Rasoulian further mentioned his organization’s plans for reviving idle industrial units and said more than 887 units have been revived since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year.

The official noted that the new phase of the program for assessing the units in industrial parks was started two months ago and 60 major issues that the country’s industrial units are currently facing have been identified and reported to ISIPO.

Back in September, Rasoulian had announced the allocation of 10,000 hectares of land for the development and construction of industrial parks across the country.

The index for development of Industrial parks in the country has increased by five percent, the official said in a ceremony for signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between ISIPO and the Industrial Engineering Basij Organization.

“To fulfill its two main tasks, which are to establish industrial parks and providing appropriate infrastructure and support for industrial and production units, ISIPO has developed various support programs and incentives to enable companies and production units to do business with ease and in proper conditions,” Rasoulian said.

