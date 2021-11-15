$142m invested in West Azarbaijan tourism

TEHRAN – Some six trillion rials ($142.8 million at the official exchange rate of 42,000 rials per dollar) has been invested in the tourism sector of West Azarbaijan, the provincial tourism chief has announced.

Across the province, 60 projects are currently underway, with a progress rate of more than 50 percent, Jalil Jabbari said on Saturday, CHTN reported.

Through the implementation of the projects, 1,500 job opportunities will be created in the northwestern province within three years, the official added.

The province’s cultural heritage department is currently focused on developing water tourism and modern tourism, such as building glass bridges, suspension bridges, and zip lines, he mentioned.

He also noted that the province’s tourism sector is open to private investments.

Back in October, the official announced that the province will increase its accommodation capacity by 974 rooms and 2007 beds through the opening of the ongoing hotel projects.

Back in April, the official announced that tourism-related projects generated 1,767 job opportunities across the province during the past Iranian calendar year 1399 (ends March 21).

“The largest number of jobs is related to the issuance of licenses for handicraft producers, which has led to the employment of 549 persons,” he noted.

West Azarbaijan embraces a variety of lush natural sceneries, cultural heritage sites, and museums including the UNESCO sites of Takht-e Soleyman and Qareh Klise (St. Thaddeus Monastery), Teppe Hasanlu, and the ruined Bastam Citadel.

The region was home to several ancient civilizations. According to Britannica, it was conquered by Alexander the Great in the 4th century BC and was named Atropatene after one of Alexander’s generals, Atropates, who established a small kingdom there. Ultimately, the area returned to the Persian (Iranian) rule under the Sasanians in the 3rd century CE.

ABU/AFM

