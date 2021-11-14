TEDPIX climbs 3,300 points on Sunday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 3,343 points to 1.442 million on Sunday.

As reported, 7.279 billion securities worth 57.7 trillion rials (about $1.373 billion) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index rose 3,346 points, and the second market’s index gained 3,911 points.

TEDPIX rose 58,000 points (4.1 percent) to 1.456 million in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

During the past week, the indices of Isfahan Refining Company, National Iranian Copper Industries Company, Mobarakeh Steel Company, Social Security Investment Company, Bandar Abbas Refining Company, Iran Khodro Group, and Saipa Company were the most widely followed ones.

Capital market analyst, Soheil Kolahchi, believes the stock market is going to be able to compete with other parallel markets for bringing positive returns to investors in the second half of the current Iranian calendar year (September 22, 2021-March 20, 2022), IRNA reported.

Stating that the stock market can be one of the suitable markets for investment in the second half of the year, Kolahchi said: “The capital market can provide an acceptable return to shareholders and experience good growth compared to other parallel markets by the end of the year.”

MA/MA