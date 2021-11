TEHRAN - Iranian Greco-Roman wrestler Behnam Mehdizadeh has been banned from the sport for four years after testing positive.

He has tested positive for an anabolic steroid Stanozolol.



Mehdizadeh will be ineligible for competition for four years from June 27, 2021 to June 26, 2025.



The 130kg wrestler has won three gold medals in 2014, 2017 and 2018 Asian Wrestling Championships.