Iranian photographers honored at Zhuhai Intl. Photography Exhibition

TEHRAN – Iranian photographers Ahmad Khatiri, Elmira Foruzani and Mohammad Esteki have won awards at the 4th Zhuhai International Photography Exhibition in China.

The exhibition is organized every year in collaboration with the Federation Internationale de l’Art Photographique (FIAP), the Photographic Society of America (PSA) and Euro Foto Art (EFA).

Khatiri’s award-winning photo “Girl Flies in Prayer” received the PSA Gold Medal in the Open Mono Section.

The photo depicts a little girl opening her arms like wings among a group of Muslims during a congregational prayer.

It photo won the FIAP Gold Medal - FIAP blue ribbon J2 at the Vernon-Normandy Photograph Exhibition in France.

Foruzani won the FIAP Bronze Medal in this category for her photo “Accordion Boy”, which shows an Iranian boy playing accordion in the hustle and bustle of a street.

Esteki was decorated with the PSA Honorable Mention in this section for his photo “Cry Underwater”, which shows a man attending a Muslim religious mourning ritual.

The winners of the 4th Zhuhai International Photography Exhibition were announced last Tuesday.

The Best Club Award of this exhibition was given to the Focus Photo Club, Iran’s branch of the FIAP, while Dutch photographer Marcel van Balken was selected as the FIAP Best Author.

Van Balken also won the FIAP Silver Medal for the photo “Curves”.

In addition, the FIAP Gold Medal in the Open Mono Section was awarded to “Venom” by Hengki Lee from Indonesia.

The EFA Gold Medal went to “Wind Shapes” by Adela-Lia Rusu from Romania, while “Muscular Ballet Pointe” by Barry Wong from Hong Kong won the PSA Silver Medal.

“Bay Area” was the main theme of the exhibition and a large number of photographers also competed in the Open Color Section.

The winning photos and a selection of submissions to the competition will be showcased in an exhibit, which will take place from December 9 to 31 in Zhuhai, a modern city in China’s southern Guangdong Province, on the border with Macau.

A jury of the professionals Ali Samei, Stefan Toth, Lai Rongzhao, Peng Bang and Zhang Hui selected the winners from nearly 4000 entries from 44 countries.

Photo: “Girl Flies in Prayer” by Iranian photographer Ahmad Khatiri won the PSA Gold Medal at the 4th Zhuhai International Photography Exhibition in China.

MMS/YAW

