“Driving Lesson” tops at La.Meko Intl. Short Film Festival

TEHRAN – Iranian drama “Driving Lesson” has won the main prize of the La.Meko International Short Film Festival in Germany.

Directed by Marzieh Riahi, the film tells the story of Bahareh, a young woman who, according to Iranian law, must have a man from among her relatives accompany her on driving lessons so she and her male instructor won’t be alone.

Produced at the Documentary and Experimental Film Center, the film has been screened in dozens of international festivals across the world.

The film won the Barran Award for best fiction film at the Karama Yemen Human Rights Film Festival.

It was also named best short narrative at the 21st Through Women’s Eyes International Film Festival (TWE) in Sarasota, Florida in the U.S.

The La.Meko International Short Film Festival, which is organized every year in the city of Landau, announced the winners last week.

The award for best international movie went to “Marisol” by Zoe Salicrup Junco from the United States. The film is about a young, undocumented mother who gets into a risky situation to make a life for herself and her daughter.

Austrian director Albert Meisl’s “Swing of the Mind” was selected as best German-speaking film, while “Milkmen” by Aljoscha Ramon Bohnert and Michelle Burakowski from Germany won the award for best animation.

“Extremadura” by Rolf Kreutz was named best documentary and “Real Free Feeling” by Max von Gropper was picked as best regional movie.

Photo: “Driving Lessons” by Iranian filmmaker Marzieh Riahi.

