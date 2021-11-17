Bagheri briefs parliamentary committee on result of talks with Europeans

TEHRAN – Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani presented a report on the results of his nuclear talks with his European counterparts, the parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee spokesman Mahmoud Abbaszadeh Meshkini said in an interview with Mehr published on Tuesday.

Bagheri Kani, Iran’s new chief nuclear negotiator, visited the capitals of France, Germany and Britain – three countries party to the 2015 nuclear deal – for dialogue on lifting sanctions on Iran in the runup to the resumption of talks in Vienna on November 29. Bagheri Kani also visited Madrid, Spain, during his European tour. Enrique Mora, the European Union political director who acts as coordinator in talks between Iran and the remaining parties to the nuclear deal, also left Brussels for Madrid for talks with Bagheri Kani.

The spokesman also said the MPs sitting on the parliamentary committee discussed the JCPOA and the forthcoming talks with the P4+1 countries as well as the framework and expectations from the talks.

Abbaszadeh Meshkini said lifting of sanctions and Iran’s proper response to the negotiating partners for their lack of adherence to their commitments under the JCPOA were the main demands raised at the meeting.

And the need to address the weaknesses of the previous negotiations and obtain the necessary guarantees in case of a possible restoration of the JCPOA also featured in the talks, the MP said.

Talks to revitalize the JCPOA started in April after U.S. President Joe Biden said his administration is ready to rejoin the agreement, which was abandoned by his predecessor Donald Trump.

Until June, when presidential elections were held in Iran, six rounds of talks were held between Iran and the remaining parties to the nuclear agreement. The U.S. participated in the talks indirectly.

"After the completion of the seventh round of the JCPOA-related talks on November 29, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs will be invited to attend the National Security Committee," the parliamentary committee Abbaszadeh Meshkini added.

Abbaszadeh Meshkini also said, “This meeting was held at the presence of Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi who answered questions raised by a number of representatives."

He said Mahmoud Ahmadi-Bighash, the MP from the Shazand constituency in the parliament, asked a question about the management of the Arbaeen march and the issues related the Iran-Iraq border.