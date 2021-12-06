Top negotiator to brief lawmakers on Vienna talks

TEHRAN – Iran’s top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani will brief lawmakers sitting on the Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Committee on the outcome of the recent round of the Vienna talks.

The spokesman for the parliamentary committee, Mahmoud Abbaszadeh Meshkini, said during this week Bagheri Kani will attend a meeting of the committee to inform the lawmakers of the latest developments in the Vienna talks.

In remarks to Tasnim, Meshkini said, “In this meeting, Mr. Bagheri, the head of the Iranian negotiating team, will report on the details of the talks.”

The spokesman said the members of the committee will have a meeting with Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian at the Foreign Ministry this week as well.

“According to the schedule, members of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee will meet on Tuesday with Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and his deputies at the Foreign Ministry,” Meshkini said.

He said that the meeting will be held in order to bring the views of the national security committee closer to the Foreign Ministry. “In this joint meeting, issues and developments in the region and the world will be discussed.”

After a week of intensive negotiations, diplomats from Iran and major world powers finished the latest round of talks on Friday and decided on a return to Vienna next week.

The Joint Commission of the Iran nuclear deal, formally called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), convened a session on Friday afternoon at Vienna’s Coburg Hotel.

Enrique Mora, the EU Deputy Director General for External Action Service, and Iran’s top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani presided over the session.

At the meeting which was held with the delegations of Iran and P4+1 group (Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany) as well as the European Union in attendance, the participants reviewed the results and progress made during this round of talks in light of the draft documents presented by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Some delegations asked for returning to their respective capitals for consultations and receiving new instructions. Hence, the negotiating teams agreed to a hiatus in talks so that discussions will resume next week after delegations return to Vienna from their countries, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

During the current round of talks, the Iranian negotiators presented two draft proposals regarding sanctions and nuclear-related steps if talks were to lead to an agreement. In a bid to push the talks forward, Iran drafted the proposals in strict accordance with the terms of a 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), according to Press TV.