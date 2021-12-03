Iran, negotiating partners hold ‘intensive’ talks in Vienna

TEHRAN – Negotiators from Iran and the remaining parties to a 2015 nuclear deal held ‘intensive consultations and talks’ on Thursday at various levels, the Iranian foreign ministry said.

“Intensive consultations and talks by the negotiating delegations in Vienna continued on Thursday at different levels and formats, and texts proposed by the Islamic republic were discussed in various meetings,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Ali Bagheri Kani, head of the Iranian negotiating team held meetings with Deputy Secretary-General of the European External Action Service Enrique Mora, and also met with heads of the European delegations on Thursday morning and night, the statement added.

According to the statement, the sanctions removal and nuclear issues working groups also held meetings Thursday evening and night, with the expert delegations of Iran and the 4+1 group in attendance. In the meetings, Iran’s proposals were discussed.

“Besides that, Ali Bagheri head of the Iranian negotiating team met separately with Rafael Grossi Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency on Thursday. During the meeting, Bagheri underlined that the Islamic Republic of Iran will continue its technical cooperation with the Agency, calling for the positive and constructive role of that body,” the statement concluded.

