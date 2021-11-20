Cultural heritage elements added to national list

TEHRAN – A total of nine cultural elements, which are practiced in Kerman province, have recently been added to the National Intangible Cultural Heritage list.

The Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts on Saturday announced the inscriptions in separate letters it submitted to the governor-general of the southern province, CHTN reported.

The skill of making local vinegar, the Tirgan ritual, the skill of making Hango Ash, and the local game of Qale Qosa were among the elements added to the prestigious list.

The big and sprawling Kerman province has been a cultural melting pot since antiquity, blending Persians with subcontinental tribe dwellers. It is home to myriad historical sites and scenic landscapes such as Bazaar-e Sartasari, Jabalieh Dome, Ganjali Khan Bathhouse, Malek Jameh Mosque, and Shahdad Desert to name a few.

Kerman province is bounded by the provinces of Fars on the west, Yazd on the north, South Khorasan on the northeast, Sistan-Baluchestan on the east, and Hormozgan on the south. It includes the southern part of the central Iranian desert, the Dasht-e Lut.

ABU/AFM