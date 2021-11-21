Another rural hotel being constructed in Ardabil

TEHRAN – Over the past couple of years, several small hotels and eco-lodges have been built across Iran’s Ardabil province, which is home to lush natural beauties and hospitable people.

“In order to develop rural tourism, several tourism projects, including constructions of a one-star hotel, are currently underway by the private sector in Ardabil’s Aq Bolagh village,” a local official said on Sunday, CHTN reported.

The construction of small hotels and eco-lodges are gaining momentum in various Iranian villages where rural communities can play host to – or organize -- nature and health tours, thereby it fetches income for further tourist infrastructure.

In the realm of rural tourism, Iran has many pristine yet diverse natural settings to offer to nature lovers. Rural tourism as well as agritourism and farm-stays can be regarded as a win-win both for local communities, and post-modern travelers who are tracing unique experiences.

Dotted with tens of thousands of ancient villages, Iran perfectly suits the tastes of many inbound and even domestic vacationers who are seeking unique natural experiences, unspoiled landscapes, stay in authentic accommodation, and feel local lifestyles.

Sightseers may stay with a rural or nomadic family for a while or enjoy an independent stay and assist them with day-to-day life. It also opens up an opportunity to feel rustic routines, their agriculture, traditions, arts, and culture.

Furthermore, rural tourism, most of all, sets the ground for economic development in rural areas by creating additional income and employment especially for young people and women; the prosperity of handicrafts, and more entrepreneurship prospects. It can also improve the social wellbeing in rural areas, for instance by stimulating improvements in infrastructure, sanitation, and electricity networks.

Experts believe that apart from benefits to rural communities, the preservation of their environmental and cultural assets is of very high significance that should be taken into account. In some villages, over-tourism could pose threats!

“Tourism and Rural Development” has been selected as the motto of World Tourism Day to encourage countries around the world to look to tourism to drive recovery in rural communities where the sector is a leading employer and economic pillar.

UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili has said: “All around the world, tourism empowers rural communities, providing jobs and opportunity, most notably for women and youth. Tourism also enables rural communities to hold onto their unique cultural heritage and traditions, and the sector is vital for safeguarding habitat and endangered species. This World Tourism Day is a chance to recognize the role tourism plays outside of major cities and its ability to build a better future for all.”

Certainly, paying attention to rural tourism as one of the tiniest segments of the tourism industry will be very effective in reviving the whole industry in the post-COVID 19 times. Moreover, it gives tourism experts another chance to recognize the weaknesses and strengths as well as the impact of tourism in small towns and villages.

Iranian officials and policymakers in the realm of travel expect rural tourism development will end and possibly reverse the trend of migration from villages to cities by creating sustainable jobs and prosperity for local communities.

AFM