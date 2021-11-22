E-Commerce Development Center seeks to make foreign trade procedures fully electronic

TEHRAN – Head of the Iranian Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry’s E-Commerce Development Center has said almost all the procedures related to the country’s foreign trade are currently being carried out electronically and the center is seeking to make them all electronically, IRIB reported on Monday.

According to Ali Rahbari, the Industry Ministry’s E-Commerce Development Center seeks to minimize the role of the human factor in operations with the smartening of trade systems.

“In issuing a business card, part of the process is currently done with human intervention and part electronically, but soon this process will become completely electronic and without human intervention,” the official said.

