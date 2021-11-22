Iran should hold nerve to make splash

TEHRAN – Iran national football team’s spot in the 2022 FIFA World Cup is almost booked and they have to concentrate to get prepared for the event from now on.

Iran have participated in the FIFA World Cup five times but they have not qualified for the knockout stage so far.

The ‘Persian Leopards’ are leading the Asian teams in the FIFA ranking and have a wonderful opportunity to shine in the upcoming edition.

Iranian football team are acquainted with Qatar’s condition since the players have played in the Persian Gulf state for many times and the neighbor is like a second home for the country’s clubs.

Iran can end their 44-year qualification drought for the first time, depending on how difficult is their group.

Dragan Skocic’s appointment as Iran head coach was a controversial decision made by the football federation but the Croatian coach has proved that he is the right person to lead the team.

From now on, the football federation must focus on preparing the team.

The Iranian golden generation can make splash for the first time ever.

Vahid Amiri, Sardar Azmoun, Mehdi Taremi, Ali Gholizadeh, Saman Ghoddos, Saeid Ezatolahi and Shoja Khalilzadeh, under tutelage of Skocic, will likely end the drought in Qatar if they avoid controversies.

Iran football team must keep nerve for making history in Qatar.